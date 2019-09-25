Cardinals' John Brebbia: Takes fourth loss
Brebbia (3-4) took the loss in an extra-innings defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on a walk and three hits over two-thirds of an inning while recording two strikeouts.
Brebbia actually fired 19 of his 21 pitches for strikes, but he left too many of his offerings over the plate and paid the price. The right-hander allowed back-to-back singles to Carson Kelly and Nick Ahmed to open the home half of the 19th inning and then appeared to be on his way out of the jam with consecutive strikeouts. However, an intentional walk to Christian Walker loaded the bases for Ildemaro Vargas, who delivered a game-winning single. The 29-year-old Brebbia has now surrendered three earned runs across his last two appearances, but he's otherwise enjoyed a solid September with three holds and scoreless outings in his six of his other seven trips to the mound.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...