Brebbia (3-4) took the loss in an extra-innings defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on a walk and three hits over two-thirds of an inning while recording two strikeouts.

Brebbia actually fired 19 of his 21 pitches for strikes, but he left too many of his offerings over the plate and paid the price. The right-hander allowed back-to-back singles to Carson Kelly and Nick Ahmed to open the home half of the 19th inning and then appeared to be on his way out of the jam with consecutive strikeouts. However, an intentional walk to Christian Walker loaded the bases for Ildemaro Vargas, who delivered a game-winning single. The 29-year-old Brebbia has now surrendered three earned runs across his last two appearances, but he's otherwise enjoyed a solid September with three holds and scoreless outings in his six of his other seven trips to the mound.