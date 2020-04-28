Cardinals' John Brebbia: Trying to stick to routine
Brebbia is trying to stick to as strict a routine as possible while confined to his home during the current shutdown, Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "It's the St. Louis Cardinals," Brebbia said by phone Sunday. "We are staying as prepared as possible, no matter what. Baseball will happen again. And when it does, we want a ring on our finger."
Besides spending extra time with his wife and young son, Brebbia is trying to emulate what his normal offseason routine would be as best he can. The 29-year-old right-hander, who thrives heavily on structure, is working out with resistance bands and kettlebells and confirms the Cardinals were a team that looked like it was heading in the right direction when spring training was suspended. "The parts were well-greased and running. It was going to kick off to a special start," he said. "I thought we looked a lot like a unified team early on, which I thought was kind of unique."
