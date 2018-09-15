Gant fell to 7-6 on the season after a poor performance Saturday against the Dodgers. He lasted just 4.1 innings, giving up six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four.

Gant was in trouble from the start, allowing a two-run homer to Manny Machado in the first inning. The Dodgers added a solo shot from Yasiel Puig in the fourth before chasing Gant in the fifth when he allowed three of the first four runners to reach base, all of whom would come around to score. The disappointing outing may be just a blip for Gant, as he hadn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last seven starts. It's worth noting, however, that he's already thrown 156 innings on the season, blowing past his previous high of 123. He'll add to that total next Friday against the Giants.