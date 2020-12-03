Gant signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Rather than going to arbitration, Gant and the Cardinals were able to reach an agreement on a one-year deal for 2021. The right-hander dealt with right groin tightness late in the season, but he should be fully healthy in time for spring training. Gant made 17 relief appearances during the abbreviated 2020 season and posted a career-best 2.40 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 15 innings.
