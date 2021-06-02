Gant got the no-decision Tuesday in a 3-2 in over Los Angeles, pitching six innings and allowing no runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Gant held a powerful Dodger's lineup in check most of the night and only ran into trouble in the second and sixth innings when he put two runners on base but was able to navigate the jam. This was his second straight scoreless outing against a quality opponent as the 28-year-old righty is now the owner of a sparkling 1.60 ERA across 50.2 frames.
