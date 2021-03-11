Gant was solid over a four-inning start against the Nationals in a "B" game on Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander's chances of making the starting rotation to open the season presumably went up a good bit with the news that Alex Reyes has been removed from consideration and will instead operate exclusively in a bullpen role this season, and that Miles Mikolas (shoulder) is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day. Gant helped his own cause with a resurgent effort Wednesday after giving up four runs over two innings to Washington's full squad on Friday.