Gant tossed four no-hit innings in long relief Sunday and was credited with the win in the Cardinals' 6-4 victory over the Reds. He walked two and struck out four in the 61-pitch outing.

Due to a pair of off days last week, Gant was temporarily moved to the bullpen as the Cardinals rolled out a four-man rotation. Despite not having pitched in more than a week, Gant was stellar in the series finale in relief of Miles Mikolas, who lasted only four innings in his shortest outing of the season. The Cardinals will open their post-All-Star-break schedule Thursday against the Cubs, beginning a stretch of eight games in seven days for St. Louis. Expect Gant to re-enter the rotation and take the hill for at least one of those contests.