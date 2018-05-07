Cardinals' John Gant: Called up ahead of Monday start
Gant was called up from Triple-A Memphis in order to make his scheduled start Monday against the Twins.
As expected, Gant will make his previously announced start. The 25-year-old made one scoreless relief appearance earlier this season for the Cardinals. In 70.1 career big-league innings, he has a 4.61 ERA, walking a few too many batters (10.1 percent) while striking out not quite enough (19.9 percent).
