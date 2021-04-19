Gant (0-2) allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five in five innings to take the loss against the Phillies on Sunday.

Gant didn't allow any earned runs in his season debut, but he's now been charged with losses in each of his last two outings. The right-hander now carries a 3.21 ERA and 1.86 WHIP in 14 innings this season. Gant will attempt to pick up his first win of the year at home against the Reds on Saturday.