Gant could be a candidate for the closer's role to open the 2020 season if Carlos Martinez is able to secure a spot in the starting rotation during spring training, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Jordan Hicks (elbow) isn't expected back until mid-season at the earliest, and Martinez continues to voice his desire for a shot at reentering the starting rotation next year despite his solid track record as a closer (17-for-18 in save chances) in Hicks' stead. Therefore, manager Mike Shildt could have a ninth-inning vacancy on his hands to open the 2020 campaign, and Gant, who's forged a perfect 10-0 mark and has recorded three saves in six opportunities this season, shapes up as a candidate for the job. However, with southpaw Andrew Miller also on hand, the possibility of a closing platoon will also loom if Martinez does return to starting.