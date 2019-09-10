Cardinals' John Gant: Closing candidate to open '20?
Gant could be a candidate for the closer's role to open the 2020 season if Carlos Martinez is able to secure a spot in the starting rotation during spring training, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Jordan Hicks (elbow) isn't expected back until mid-season at the earliest, and Martinez continues to voice his desire for a shot at reentering the starting rotation next year despite his solid track record as a closer (17-for-18 in save chances) in Hicks' stead. Therefore, manager Mike Shildt could have a ninth-inning vacancy on his hands to open the 2020 campaign, and Gant, who's forged a perfect 10-0 mark and has recorded three saves in six opportunities this season, shapes up as a candidate for the job. However, with southpaw Andrew Miller also on hand, the possibility of a closing platoon will also loom if Martinez does return to starting.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...