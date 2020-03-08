Cardinals' John Gant: Continues push for rotation spot
Gant started Saturday's Grapefruit League win over the Astros and fired four scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and two walks while recording three strikeouts.
Gant threw 52 pitches (31 strikes) overall during his appearance, which served to strengthen his case for one of two open rotation spots in the Cardinals' rotation. The veteran right-hander has 11 starts on his major-league resume and is stretching out nicely as spring unfolds, keeping him firmly in contention in a job battle that may not be decided until just prior to the start of the regular season.
