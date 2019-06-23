General manager John Mozeliak said Sunday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Gant is likely to fill in at closer while Jordan Hicks nurses a triceps injury.

Hicks is currently receiving a couple days of rest due to right triceps tendinitis, but he'll be re-evaluated Sunday to determine his status for the upcoming week. Gant is 3-for-5 in save opportunities and has 10 holds with a 1.54 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB over 41 innings this season, so he would be a valuable fantasy asset should Hicks require a more significant absence.