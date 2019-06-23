Cardinals' John Gant: Could fill in at closer
General manager John Mozeliak said Sunday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Gant is likely to fill in at closer while Jordan Hicks nurses a triceps injury.
Hicks is currently receiving a couple days of rest due to right triceps tendinitis, but he'll be re-evaluated Sunday to determine his status for the upcoming week. Gant is 3-for-5 in save opportunities and has 10 holds with a 1.54 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB over 41 innings this season, so he would be a valuable fantasy asset should Hicks require a more significant absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.