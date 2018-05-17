Cardinals' John Gant: Could start Saturday
Gant appears likely to start Saturday against the Phillies in place of Carlos Martinez (lat), Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Martinez will have an MRI on Thursday to determine the progress of his strained right lat, but it appears unlikely he'll be able to take the hill Saturday. If that holds true, Gant appears likely to make his second start of the season. The 25-year-old right-hander sports a 4.15 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 13 innings over four big-league appearances overall in 2018.
