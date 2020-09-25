Gant was diagnosed with right groin tightness after leaving Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gant returned from a groin issue Sunday after missing a week due to the injury, and it appears as though the issue has flared up again. It's unclear how much time the right-hander could miss as a result.
