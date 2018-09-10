Gant (7-5) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.2 inning Sunday, picking up the win over Detroit.

Gant sailed through the first six inning unscathed, and although he surrendered two runs in the seventh, he managed to leave the ballgame with a three-run lead. The 26-year-old has been stellar over his previous seven outings, going 4-1 with a 1.61 ERA and 31 strikeouts. Gants next start is slated for Friday against the Dodgers.