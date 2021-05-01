Gant (2-2) allowed one run on three hits and five walks while striking out two in five innings to earn the win against the Pirates on Friday.

Gant struggled with command against Pittsburgh, as he only threw 55 of his 99 pitches for strikes. However, the right-hander limited the Pirates' run production and picked up his second consecutive win as a result. Gant has now posted a 2.16 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 25 innings across his first five starts of the season. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Mets on Wednesday.