Gant (6-5) pitched 5.2 scoreless innings and picked up a win Thursday, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out six in the 5-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Gant wasn't incredibly efficient, needing 94 pitches Thursday, but still managed another very good performance. In his last five starts, the 26-year-old has gone 3-1, allowing just five runs over 28.1 innings and dropping his ERA from 3.89 to 3.34 in the process. Gant will take the mound in Washington on Tuesday.