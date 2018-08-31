Gant (6-5) pitched 5.2 scoreless innings and picked up a win Thursday, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out six in the 5-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Gant wasn't incredibly efficient, needing 94 pitches Thursday, but still managed another very good performance. In his last five starts, the 26-year-old has gone 3-1, allowing just five runs over 28.1 innings and dropping his ERA from 3.89 to 3.34 in the process. Gant will take the mound in Washington on Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories