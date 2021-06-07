Gant didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Reds after allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks while fanning two across four innings.

Gant had one of his worst outings of the season Sunday, giving up a season-high seven runs while allowing three walks for the third straight outings. Even though the right-hander owns a 2.63 ERA on the season, his command issues are being more noticeable as the campaign advances -- he has posted a 16:13 K:BB over his last five games. His next start is scheduled for next week on the road against the Cubs.