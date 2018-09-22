Cardinals' John Gant: Exits early in no-decision
Gant settled for a no-decision against the Giants on Friday, allowing one earned run, four hits and three walks over 2.2 innings while striking out three.
Gant was pulled in the third inning after he allowed a run to score on a bases-loaded walk, which was his third consecutive walk of the frame. This now marks two straight shaky outings for Gant, as he allowed six earned runs in his previous start. The walks have been a problem for him this season (54 walks over 109.2 innings), but he still owns a respectable 3.53 ERA. He'll look to pitch deeper in his next scheduled start, which is currently slated for Wednesday against the Brewers at home.
