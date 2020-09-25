Gant exited Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Brewers with an apparent injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Gant gave up a leadoff single in the top of the sixth inning Friday before leaving the game with a trainer. He dealt with a groin injury recently, although it's unclear whether his issue Friday is related.
