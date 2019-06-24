Gant should fill the closer role in St. Louis for the foreseeable future after Jordan Hicks was diagnosed with a torn UCL, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Gant appeared to be in line for a temporary role after Hicks was diagnosed with triceps tendinitis, but an MRI revealed a more serious injury Monday, likely ruling Hicks out for the season. Gant's 2.40 ERA looks like closer material, though his 24.2 percent strikeout rate is hardly dominant. Carlos Martinez and Andrew Miller loom as alternatives should Gant slip up.