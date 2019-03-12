Cardinals' John Gant: Finalist for rotation spot
Gant is one of two finalists for the Cardinals' fifth starter spot, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
Per Saxon, it comes down to Gant, who is out of minor-league options, and Dakota Hudson, who has looked sharp all spring, for that final spot. The expectation is that Carlos Martinez (shoulder) will eventually return in May or June, but by then there may be another opening, so whoever wins the fifth starter spot could run with the job. Gant logged a 3.61 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 97.1 innings as a big-league starter in 2018. That ERA slightly oversells his effectiveness over that stretch, but he has the stuff to be a serviceable option in many formats if he is starting every fifth day.
