Cardinals' John Gant: Fires three innings in rotation debut
Gant allowed a single run on three hits and two walks without recording a strikeout through three innings during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was Gant's first start of the season, and he's expected to remain in the rotation for another turn against Milwaukee at Busch Stadium. He posted a 3.83 ERA and 8.6 K/9 through 18 outings as a starter for Triple-A Memphis, so he has modest streaming upside against the Brewers next week.
