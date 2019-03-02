Gant allowed one run on four hits while striking out one across three innings Friday against the Astros.

Gant allowed a run-scoring double to Carlos Correa in the first inning but settled in from there, blanking the Astros over the next two innings while fanning Correa on three pitches for his last out. The right-hander has now allowed just one run through five innings this spring. With Carlos Martinez (shoulder) questionable for the start of the season, Gant could be a possible rotation option, though he seems more likely to open the year in the bullpen.