Gant secured his first hold in a win over the Giants on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on a walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Gant notched the first two outs of the eighth inning but was charged with a run after exiting when Genesis Cabrera allowed an RBI single to Mike Yastrzemski. The veteran right-hander has made a successful transition to the bullpen, as he now has a 1.93 ERA across the 4.2 innings covering his first five relief appearances.