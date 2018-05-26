Gant (1-2) got the loss against Pittsburgh on Friday, giving up three earned runs on four hits over 5.1 innings, striking out seven and walking none as the Cardinals eventually lost 8-1.

Gant pitched pretty well in this contest in yielding just the four hits to go along with seven punch-outs, but he was dealt the defeat thanks to a brilliant outing from counterpart Joe Musgrove. Gant's 4.76 ERA over his 22.2 innings in relief work and in the Cardinals' rotation isn't spectacular, but his 1.01 WHIP and a 25:5 K:BB are both very respectable numbers. With Alex Reyes (elbow) set for activation from the 60-day disabled list next week, however, Gant might not a chance to stay in the rotation to see if he can build on those numbers.