Gant allowed one earned run on three hits and five walks while striking out six across seven innings Saturday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Gant matched his longest start of the season, an impressive feat considering that it came at Coors Field. While he hasn't shown great control this season, the five walks were uncharacteristic for Gant. However, he managed to work around them thanks to six strikeouts and nine groundball outs. He'll look to build on this positive effort in his next start, likely to come Thursday against the Pirates.