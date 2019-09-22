Cardinals' John Gant: Grabs one-out win
Gant (11-1) was credited with the victory in a win over the Cubs on Saturday, retiring the only batter he faced on two pitches to close out the eighth inning.
Gant needed just two pitches to induce an inning-ending groundout from Nicholas Castellanos and keep the Cardinals' deficit at 8-7 at the time. The right-hander had allowed four earned runs over just one-third of an inning across his prior two appearances, so Saturday's brief outing was both encouraging and fruitful for Gant's fantasy managers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...