Gant (11-1) was credited with the victory in a win over the Cubs on Saturday, retiring the only batter he faced on two pitches to close out the eighth inning.

Gant needed just two pitches to induce an inning-ending groundout from Nicholas Castellanos and keep the Cardinals' deficit at 8-7 at the time. The right-hander had allowed four earned runs over just one-third of an inning across his prior two appearances, so Saturday's brief outing was both encouraging and fruitful for Gant's fantasy managers.