Gant (5-5) allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one across 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Brewers.

Gant allowed eight baserunners but managed to limit the damage by holding the Brewers to just one extra-base hit -- a double by Mike Moustakas that drove in two runs. However, he needed 86 pitches to retire 13 batters, including a taxing 28-pitch third inning. Though he has a respectable 3.76 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 79 innings, Gant has managed to complete six innings only twice in his past nine starts, making it difficult for him to rack up strikeouts while also limiting his win potential.