Cardinals' John Gant: Headed to bullpen
Gant will move to the St. Louis bullpen this week with the Cardinals set to activate Alex Reyes (elbow) from the 60-day disabled list and add him to the rotation Wednesday against the Brewers, Jose de Jesus Ortiz of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gant was always believed to be a short-term starting option for the Cardinals when Adam Wainwright (elbow) and Carlos Martinez (lat) went down with injuries earlier this month, so it's no surprise he'll cede his rotation spot to Reyes, who looks to have made a full recovery from Tommy John surgery after striking out 44 batters across 23 innings over his four rehab starts in the minors. Though Gant ceded eight runs (six earned) over 9.2 innings in his last two turns through the rotation, his 1.03 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB over that stretch indicate that he pitched better than his ERA would indicate. As such, the Cardinals won't hesitate to turn back to Gant in a starting role if another rotation should open up down the road.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Gets loss against Pirates•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Picking up another start Friday•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Will start Saturday vs. Phillies•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Could start Saturday•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Spot start next week?•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start