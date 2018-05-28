Gant will move to the St. Louis bullpen this week with the Cardinals set to activate Alex Reyes (elbow) from the 60-day disabled list and add him to the rotation Wednesday against the Brewers, Jose de Jesus Ortiz of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gant was always believed to be a short-term starting option for the Cardinals when Adam Wainwright (elbow) and Carlos Martinez (lat) went down with injuries earlier this month, so it's no surprise he'll cede his rotation spot to Reyes, who looks to have made a full recovery from Tommy John surgery after striking out 44 batters across 23 innings over his four rehab starts in the minors. Though Gant ceded eight runs (six earned) over 9.2 innings in his last two turns through the rotation, his 1.03 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB over that stretch indicate that he pitched better than his ERA would indicate. As such, the Cardinals won't hesitate to turn back to Gant in a starting role if another rotation should open up down the road.