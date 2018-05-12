Cardinals' John Gant: Heads to bullpen
Gant tossed a scoreless inning in relief during Friday's 9-5 win over the Padres and is expected to remain in the bullpen for the foreseeable future, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gant made his first spot start Monday against the Twins, but was pushed out of the rotation when the Cardinals cleared Adam Wainwright (elbow) to return from the 10-day disabled list to start the series finale with San Diego on Sunday. The 25-year-old right-hander was given renewed hope for maintaining a rotation spot when Carlos Martinez (lat) was surprisingly placed on the DL on Friday, but manager Mike Matheny instead opted to replace Martinez with Jack Flaherty, who will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start Tuesday in Minnesota. Look for Gant to be used mostly in low-leverage spots out of the bullpen for the time being, but it likely won't be long before he heads back to Memphis to resume developing as a starter.
