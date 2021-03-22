Gant allowed an earned run on three hits and two walks over five innings in a Grapefruit League win over the Astros on Saturday. He struck out five.

Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports Gant worked up to 77 pitches during the outing, which included three strikeouts of Jose Altuve. Following a rough outing where he surrendered four earned runs across 2.2 innings to the Nationals on March 5, Gant has bounced back to surrender three earned runs and post an 8:2 K:BB across the 9.2 innings covering his subsequent pair of spring starts.