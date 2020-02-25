Gant started Monday's 6-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Marlins and allowed an unearned run and a walk over two scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The versatile right-hander, who's in contention for one of the two season-opening vacancies in the starting rotation, made an impressive case for his candidacy with the efficient outing. Gant's one hiccup was a leadoff walk to Jonathan Villar in the first, one that came back to bite him when the Marlins veteran eventually scored on an error by Lane Thomas. Otherwise, Gant mostly breezed through his outing and fired a total of 33 pitches. The 27-year-old will look to build on Monday's performance in his next Grapefruit League turn, likely to come at some point toward the end of the week or on the weekend.