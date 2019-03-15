Cardinals' John Gant: Impressive in intrasquad game
Gant fired two strong innings in an intrasquad game Thursday morning, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander remained in firm contention for the final rotation spot with his showing, one in which his breaking ball was particularly effective. Gant seemingly kept pace with his primary competition for the job, Dakota Hudson, who allowed just an earned run over three innings in a Wednesday start versus the Marlins. The battle between the two hurlers could come down to the final week of spring, with the loser likely opening the season in a bullpen role.
