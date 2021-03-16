Gant allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a Grapefruit League win over the Nationals on Monday. He struck out three.

The right-hander worked up to 79 pitches, the most any Cardinals hurler has thrown this spring. Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports Gant's candidacy for a spot in the starting rotation was further fortified by his solid start, one that really included only one costly error in the form of a two-run home run.