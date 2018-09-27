Gant didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out two.

He needed 84 pitches (53 strikes) to record only 13 outs, and Gant has only pitched past the fifth inning once in five September starts. With the Cards on life support in the NL wild-card chase, the 26-year-old with likely finish the season with a respectable 3.47 ERA, but a less impressive 95:57 K:BB in 114 innings.