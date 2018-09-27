Cardinals' John Gant: Inefficient in no-decision against Brewers
Gant didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out two.
He needed 84 pitches (53 strikes) to record only 13 outs, and Gant has only pitched past the fifth inning once in five September starts. With the Cards on life support in the NL wild-card chase, the 26-year-old with likely finish the season with a respectable 3.47 ERA, but a less impressive 95:57 K:BB in 114 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Exits early in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Allows six runs in loss•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Delivers quality outing vs. Tigers•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Issues five walks•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Start moved up to Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Earns victory with another strong outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....