Cardinals' John Gant: Issues five walks
Gant allowed three runs (zero earned) on two hits and five walks over 4.1 innings during Tuesday's 11-8 win over the Nationals. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.
Gant struggled with his command which helped lead to his fifth-inning exit after loading the bases via a Yairo Munoz error, a single and a walk. The 26-year-old has allowed two earned runs or less in each of his last six starts, but has managed to make it through the sixth inning during only two of those outings.
