Cardinals' John Gant: Keeps rolling in latest start
Gant allowed an earned run on four hits in a 4-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Marlins on Sunday. He struck out one and lowered his spring ERA to 3.46 across 13.0 innings.
The right-hander made his latest strong case for the Cardinals' open rotation spot with his crisp outing Sunday. Gant had also looked sharp in an intrasquad game last Thursday morning, but he's facing a formidable opponent for the job in Dakota Hudson, who fired five scoreless innings Monday versus the Phillies. The battle between the two could be decided by the middle of this week according to Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
