Gant (3-4) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cubs.

Gant was burned by solo home runs off the bat of Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist, accounting for his only earned runs of the game. He was pulled from the start after just 62 pitches -- he did make a 28-pitch relief appearance on Wednesday -- and has only surpassed 5.1 innings twice in eight starts this season. That limits his value, though he could stick in the rotation until Michael Wacha (oblique) is set to return from the disabled list.