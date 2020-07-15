Gant is projected to frequently be utilized as an eighth-inning option this coming season by Mark Saxon of The Athletic.

The right-hander has been one of the team's more versatile and valued pitching assets the last two seasons, a stretch during which Gant has logged 90 appearances, with 19 of those coming in a starting capacity. Gant has produced sub-4.00 ERAs in that pair of campaigns as well, and in his stab at projecting the season-opening pitching depth chart, Saxon lists him as the right-handed component of a setup platoon of sorts with southpaw Andrew Miller. Naturally, Gant could ultimately also be deployed in a couple of other roles as the uniquely formatted regular season unfolds, as his past body of work corroborates his ability to either operate in long relief or make the occasional start when necessary.