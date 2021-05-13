Gant allowed one run (none earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings Wednesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Gant turned in another effective start from a results perspective, and he has now allowed one or fewer earned runs across his last four appearances. In that same span, he has a 16:16 K:BB, which suggests that Gant cannot maintain these results in the long term. Instead, his success has been built on limiting the deep ball, as he's allowed 0.3 HR/9. Across 34.1 frames, Gant has a 1.83 ERA, and he is projected to take the mound next Tuesday against Pittsburgh.