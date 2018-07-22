Cardinals' John Gant: Logs five scoreless in no-decision
Gant didn't factor into the decision during the Cardinals' win Saturday but threw five scoreless innings while allowing four hits, walking three and striking out two Cubs.
The right-hander boasts a 3.17 ERA after this brief but effective outing. He's started seven of his 13 major-league outings this year, and while his success is probably inflated (7.5 K/9, 4.2 BB/9, 3.66 FIP), the 25-year-old has served St. Louis well in each role. If he sticks in the rotation, he'll be tasked to tame this Cubs lineup again Friday.
