Gant (4-5) allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings, taking the loss to the Braves on Thursday.

Gant shut out the Braves through two outs in the fifth inning until Guillermo Heredia hit a solo home run. He then failed to get through the sixth frame while giving up another pair of runs. It still wasn't Gant's greatest start, but it was much better than his previous performance against the Cubs where he looked completely lost. The 28-year-old's ERA is up to 3.50 and he has a rough 1.61 WHIP. In addition, he has a poor 1.0 K/BB through 61.2 innings.