Gant (4-5) allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings, taking the loss to the Braves on Thursday.
Gant shut out the Braves through two outs in the fifth inning until Guillermo Heredia hit a solo home run. He then failed to get through the sixth frame while giving up another pair of runs. It still wasn't Gant's greatest start, but it was much better than his previous performance against the Cubs where he looked completely lost. The 28-year-old's ERA is up to 3.50 and he has a rough 1.61 WHIP. In addition, he has a poor 1.0 K/BB through 61.2 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Walks five in batters in one inning•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Escapes with no-decision•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Blanks Dodgers across six•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Picks up fourth victory•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Notches third win Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Limits Brewers across five innings•