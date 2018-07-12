Gant won't start any of the Cardinals' three games over the weekend against the Reds and is expected to work out of the bullpen, Jenifer Langosch and Max Gelman of MLB.com reports.

After making his most recent start July 6 against the Giants, Gant would have been available to start Friday's series opener. However, with Miles Mikolas electing to skip out on his first All-Star appearance and instead starting Sunday's contest, the Cardinals will be able to get by with a four-man rotation this week following off days Monday and Thursday. Gant should be the leading candidate to rejoin the rotation when a fifth starter is first needed out of the break June 23 in Cincinnati.