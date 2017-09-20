Gant will join the rotation, and likely take the mound for Sunday's game against the Pirates, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reports.

Gant is going to replace Jack Flaherty, who struggled during his start Tuesday against the Reds, and is headed for a relief role out of the bullpen. During just five appearances with the Cardinals this season, Gant has accumulated a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, with a 8:5 K:BB over 9.1 innings. He hasn't made a big-league start since last season with Atlanta, but spent most of the season as a starter with Triple-A Memphis, so he should have enough stamina to go more than a few innings for the club in Pittsburgh.