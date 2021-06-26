Manager Mike Shildt said Friday that Gant will move to the bullpen starting Saturday against the Pirates, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gant had made his first 14 appearances of 2021 as a starter, but he had taken losses in each of his last three starts and will take on a relief role for now. The Cardinals haven't yet announced who will take the right-hander's place in the rotation going forward, but Angel Rondon could be a candidate to do so if the team recalls a pitcher from the minors.