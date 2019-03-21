Cardinals' John Gant: Moving to bullpen
Gant will open the season in a "hybrid" bullpen role, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
The Cardinals confirmed that Dakota Hudson will open the season as the team's fifth starter, leaving Gant to fill a swingman role. In 26 appearances (19 starts) for the big club in 2018, the right-hander compiled a 3.47 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 95:57 K:BB in 114 innings.
