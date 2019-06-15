Gant (6-0) fired three scoreless innings in a win over the Mets on Friday, allowing two hits and recording a strikeout.

Gant was his typically efficient self, needing just 36 pitches to record nine outs. The right-hander notched first-pitch strikes on 11 of the 12 hitters he faced and helped afforded the rest of his bullpen mates some down time by mostly cruising through the final three frames. The scoreless effort was a nice departure from a brief two-appearance hiccup for Gant, who'd allowed a combined three earned runs to the Cubs and Marlins in his previous pair of outings.