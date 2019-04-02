Gant grabbed his first save in an extra-innings win over the Pirates on Monday, allowing just a walk over a scoreless 11th inning.

Closer Jordan Hicks had worked the prior two innings and alternate option Andrew Miller had been utilized earlier in the day as well. That left Gant as the next man up in the 11th, and he was able to shut down the Pirates on 12 pitches after St. Louis had taken the lead on a passed ball in the visitors' half of the frame. Despite the rare save Monday, Gant is much more likely to see an occasional hold opportunity or garner a decision as a sixth- or seventh-inning option for the majority of the season.