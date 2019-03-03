Cardinals' John Gant: Next spring start set
Gant will make his next spring start Wednesday versus the Yankees, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Gant has been impressive through two appearances, allowing just an earned run on five hits and a pair of walks over five innings. The 26-year-old could well alternate between the bullpen and rotation once again this season depending on injuries following a 2018 campaign in which he generated a solid 3.47 ERA across 26 appearances (19 starts).
